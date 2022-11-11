Soucie, Ortiz lift North Alabama over Alabama A&M 84-76

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz both scored 18 points as North Alabama beat Alabama A&M 84-76 on Thursday.
Garrett Hicks led the way for the Bulldogs (0-1) with 18 points and two steals. EJ Williams added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Alabama A&M. In addition, Messiah Thompson had 12 points, four assists and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. North Alabama hosts Blue Mountain (MS) and Alabama A&M visits Tennessee State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.