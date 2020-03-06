BC kept going as Emma Guy scored on a putback for the lead and Soule finished with 5 of 6 free throws. Duke missed its last five shots, all 3-pointers, in the final 1:22.
Sixth-seeded BC meets 10th-ranked and No. 2 seed N.C. State in the semifinals on Saturday.
Makayla Dickens added 14 points, five assists and three steals for Boston College and Marnelle Garraud scored 12. Guy finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Haley Gorecki led the Blue Devils (18-12) with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Leaonna Odom tossed in 22 points with five rebounds and three assists before fouling out.
