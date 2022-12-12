South Alabama faces Alabama A&M after Parham's 30-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Alabama Jaguars (3-6) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -8.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Greg Parham scored 30 points in South Alabama’s 76-68 loss to the UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 at home. Alabama A&M has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road. South Alabama is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Moore averaging 15.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Alabama A&M.

Moore is shooting 55.1% and averaging 20.1 points for the Jaguars. Parham is averaging 11.2 points for South Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

