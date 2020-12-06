Campbell went 9-26 in three seasons at South Alabama. The Jaguars ended the season with a 4-7 record, capped by Saturday’s 29-0 home loss to Troy. They finished 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference games.
The school said it would begin a national search for a replacement immediately.
