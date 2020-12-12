“To be the head coach at the University of South Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Wommack said.
Athletic director Joel Erdmann said at the end of a national search “it became obvious to me who is the best fit for us at this point in time and as we look to the future.”
Wommack was South Alabama’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
His father, Dave, spent 35 years as a college coach and retired following the 2016 season as Mississippi’s defensive coordinator.
