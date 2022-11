South Alabama went 21-12 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jaguars averaged 7.0 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Alabama plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Mark Sears scored 22 points in Alabama’s 95-59 victory against the Liberty Flames.

Alabama went 3-7 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.