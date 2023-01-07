South Alabama hosts Texas State after Moore's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas State Bobcats (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (7-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -4; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Texas State Bobcats after Isaiah Moore scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 63-45 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Jaguars are 4-1 in home games. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.1 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Bobcats are 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Samuel is averaging 11 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Mason Harrell is averaging 17.2 points for the Bobcats. Brandon Davis is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

