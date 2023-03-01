South Alabama plays Appalachian State in Sun Belt Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars and Appalachian State Mountaineers play in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Jaguars are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. South Alabama is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen White averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

