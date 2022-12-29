South Alabama plays Georgia Southern on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Alabama Jaguars (6-6) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -2.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Georgia Southern. The Eagles have gone 5-2 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks fourth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Jaguars are 1-4 in road games. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 6.7.

The Eagles and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Finch is averaging 10 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

Isaiah Moore is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

