MOBILE, Ala. — Trhae Mitchell scored 17 points and dished five assists, Josh Ajayi added 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and South Alabama rallied to beat Troy 81-75 on Saturday night.

John Pettway and Kory Holden scored 14 points apiece and Rodrick Sikes added 12 for the Jaguars (11-11, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference), who made 12 of 17 3-pointers, led by Holden’s four, and 15 of 21 free throws.

Trailing 42-30 at halftime, Herb McGee’s 3 capped a 9-0 run and the Jaguars closed within three, tied it at 48 on Mitchell’s dunk, then led 69-68 on Holden’s jumper with 4:08 left. Ajayi’s layup and Holden’s free throws put South Alabama up by seven with 12 seconds left before Sikes’ two free throws iced it.

Darian Adams scored a career-high 17 points with three 3-pointers and Alex Hicks and Jordon Varnardo added 16 apiece for Troy (10-11, 3-6), which shot 57 percent. B.J. Miller had 10 points.

