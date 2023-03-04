Southern Miss takes on South Alabama in Sun Belt Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Alabama Jaguars (17-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (25-6, 14-4 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -1.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Miss Golden Eagles face the South Alabama Jaguars in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Golden Eagles’ record in Sun Belt games is 14-4, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Southern Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.3% from deep. Judah Brown leads the Jaguars shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mo Arnold is averaging 4.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 16.2 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

