South Alabama beats top-seeded Southern Miss in Sun Belt

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Owen White had 23 points in eighth-seeded South Alabama’s 78-61 win over top-seeded Southern Miss on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Denijay Harris led the Golden Eagles (25-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Southern Miss also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Felipe Haase. In addition, Austin Crowley finished with 13 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.