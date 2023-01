Moore added five assists for the Jaguars (8-9, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Jamar Franklin was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to add 11 points. Tyrell Jones recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.