South Alabama visits Florida Atlantic following Moore's 28-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (3-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1)
The Jaguars are 0-2 in road games. South Alabama has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Florida Atlantic.
Owen White averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 20.7 points and 5.7 assists for South Alabama.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.