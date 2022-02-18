Before that, Wright spent three season on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.
The trustees also approved contract extensions and raises for five current members of Shane Beamer’s on-field staff, and strength coach Luke Day.
Defensive coordinator Clayton White received a raise of $200,000 to $1.1 million under the new deal. He was extended through the 2024 season.
Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo’s contract also had a year added to his deal through the 2024 season. He got a raise of $15,000 to $465,000 a year.
Running backs coach Mario Hardesty, receivers coach Justin Stepp and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey each had their contracts extended through 2023.
Hardesty will receive a raise of $50,000 to $350,000 a year. Stepp will earn $475,000 next season, an increase of $15,000 over his previous deal, and $525,000 in 2023.
Lindsey will make $375,000 a year, an increase of $25,000 over his old contract.
Day got an additional year through 2023 and will make $425,000, a raise of $25,000.
