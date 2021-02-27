Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points, Trae Hannibal 15 points and AJ Lawson 11. Hannibal and Lawson had four steals each with the Gamecocks making 15 thefts. South Carolina shot 54%, including 10 of 23 from the arc, in reaching their highest point total this season.
P.J. Horne scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, Justin Kier added 16 and Toumani Camara and Andrew Garcia 10 each for Georgia. Sahvir Wheeler, who posted the first triple-double in program history in a Tuesday victory over LSU, scored just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting with seven turnovers. He did have five assists giving him a program-record 170 this season, passing Pertha Robinson’s 169 in 1994-95.
The Gamecocks led the entire second half with a 12-2 run giving them a 19-point lead with eight minutes to go. The lead reached 25 points late in the game.
South Carolina trailed briefly midway through the first half before a 13-0 run put them ahead for good. The Gamecocks led at halftime 41-29.
