Boston, with her Tennessee orange braids, stole the show with her latest dominant performance. She had eight points and eight rebounds at the half, then hit a driving basket for her 10th point. Three minutes later, Boston collected her own miss for the 10th rebound as the crowd of 18,000-plus cheered.

Tennessee (21-6, 10-4) was still in it, though, down 44-36 after Rae Burrell’s bucket midway through the third quarter.

No. 2 STANFORD 66, OREGON 62

EUGENE, Ore. — Haley Jones scored 18 points and Stanford rallied in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in the Pac-12 with a victory over Oregon.

Jones made a layup while falling to the ground and added a free throw with 36.4 seconds left to put the Cardinal up 63-60. Stanford (23-3, 14-0) hung on for its 15th straight win.

Te-Hina Paopao had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, for Oregon (18-9, 10-5).

Stanford extended its winning streak over Pac-12 opponents to 29 straight games, including the postseason. The defending national champions have won four straight against Oregon.

WASHINGTON STATE 72, No. 8 ARIZONA 67

PULLMAN, Wash. — Johanna Teder scored 21 points, including seven in the final two minutes, and Washington State beat Arizona.

Belle Murekatete contributed 16 points, making 8-of-10 shots, and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 while also leading the Cougars (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) with six assists.

With 2:44 left, Arizona (19-5, 9-5) cut the Cougars nine point lead to just two on a three pointer from Helena Pueyo. But with 1:45 to go Teder knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the day to put Washington State up five.

The crowd erupted as Teder followed that with a layup on the next possession that put ended any chance of a comeback.

No. 9 MICHIGAN 71, No. 13 MARYLAND 59

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help Michigan take over first place in the Big Ten with a 71-59 victory over Maryland.

Laila Phelia contributed 11 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (21-4, 12-3 Big Ten). It was the Wolverines’ second win over the Terrapins this season, also beating Maryland 69-49 on Jan. 16.

The game was tied at 24 at the half and Michigan led 40-39 late in the third quarter before scoring five of the final seven points of the period on a three-point play by Emily Kiser and two free throws by Phelia to go up four.

Maryland (20-7, 12-4) got within two early in the fourth before Hillmon’s three-point play started a 10-0 run that put the game away. Maddie Nolan’s layup capped the burst with 6:37 left and made it 55-43. The Terrapins could only get within five the rest of the way.

No. 3 LOUISVILLE 70, No. 23 VIRGINIA TECH 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points to lead Louisville to a victory over Virginia Tech.

Coming off a one-point loss Thursday at No. 22 North Carolina, the Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) dominated from the start. They led 13-4 less than five minutes into the contest and never trailed against the Hokies (20-7, 12-4).

The Hokies (20-7, 12-4) made just 9-of-24 shots in the first half, with none coming in the final 6:06 – and that was despite Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon, the Cardinals top two post players, both having two fouls.

No. 5 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 95, SYRACUSE 53

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kayla Jones scored a season-high 18 points and North Carolina State clinched a share of the ACC regular season conference title for the first time since 1990 with a win over Syracuse.

Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wolfpack (25-3, 16-1 ACC). Elissa Cunane had 14 points and nine rebounds.

N.C. State ran away from Syracuse early by jumping out to a 28-6 lead in the first quarter. Jones had eight points in that span.

Chrislyn Carr finished with 14 points for Syracuse (11-15, 4-12).

No. 10 UCONN 90, GEORGETOWN 49

HARTFORD, Conn. — Christyn Williams scored 19 points to lead No. 10 UConn to a rout of Georgetown.

Azzi Fudd scored all 12 of her points in the first half and Nika Muhl added 11 for the Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East), who won their fourth straight since having the program’s almost nine-year conference winning streak snapped by Villanova.

Mary Clougherty had 15 points to lead Georgetown (7-17, 2-14), which has lost their last 31 meetings with the Huskies.

The loss was the seventh straight and 13th in the last 14 games for the Hoyas who haven’t won since a 78-62 win over Butler on Jan. 30.

No. 11 LSU 66, No. 17 FLORIDA 61

BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored eight of her 20 points in the final 38 seconds, Autumn Newby added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and LSU beat Florida to take sole possession of second in the Southeastern Conference with a week remaining in the regular season.

Top-ranked South Carolina beat No. 12 Tennessee to earn at least a share of the regular season conference title. The Lady Vols and No. 17 Florida (20-7, 10-4) are tied for third, a game behind LSU (23-4, 11-3).

The Tigers, who lost 73-72 to on Jan. 23, have won six in a row and snapped Florida’s five-game win streak.

No. 14 TEXAS 67, WEST VIRGINIA 58

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rori Harmon scored 19 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block to lead Texas to a win over West Virginia.

DeYona Gaston added 13 points and Audrey Warren 11 for the Longhorns (19-6, 9-5 Big 12 Conference), who won their fourth straight.

Aliyah Matharu, one of three Longhorns with eight points, closed it out with a three-point play with 12.9 seconds left, her layup coming at the shot clock buzzer. Harmon, a freshman, also drew a key charging foul with 1:25 to play.

Esmery Martinez scored 13 points with four steals for the Mountaineers (11-13, 4-10), who lost their fifth straight.

MIAMI 51, No. 16 GEORGIA TECH 39

ATLANTA — Karla Erjavec had 12 points, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10, and Miami defeated Georgia Tech for the Hurricanes’ fourth win in eight days.

Miami (16-10, 9-7 ACC) dominated the first half, particularly on the defensive end, and led 26-12 at the break. The Yellow Jackets made three baskets in the first half, shooting 13% (3 for 23), and half of their points came from the foul line where they made 6 of 8.

Georgia Tech played even with Miami through the first several minutes of the second half, but the Hurricanes’ lead reached 15 points when Erjavec hit a 3-pointer for a 37-22 advantage with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter. Miami went on to lead 42-25 heading to the fourth. Georgia Tech made three 3-pointers late in the period to get as close as 49-39.

Eylia Love led Georgia Tech (19-8, 10-6) with 12 points. Lorela Cubaj had 12 rebounds and seven points.

No. 18 OHIO STATE 59, WISCONSIN 42

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 18 Ohio State cruised to a win over Wisconsin.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 12 points and Tanaya Beacham added 10 points for the Buckeyes (20-5, 12-4 Big Ten), who outscored Wisconsin (7-19, 4-12) 35-14 in the middle two quarters.

AUBURN 65, No. 21 GEORGIA 60

AUBURN, Ala. — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 23 points with five steals and Auburn scored the last 11 points of the game to upset Georgia.

After Jenna Staiti’s layup put Georgia on top 60-54 with 7:16 to play, the Bulldogs missed their last 11 shots and had six turnovers.

Aicha Coulibaly, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, started the winning run and then tied the game with a breakaway layup with 3:42 to play. After that the Tigers made just 3 of 6 free throws before Sania Wells hit two free throws with 16.7 seconds left.

Auburn (10-15, 2-12 Southeastern Conference), ended a five-game losing streak.

Staiti led the Bulldogs (18-8, 7-7) with 18 points.

No. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 64, FLORIDA STATE 49

TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Deja Kelly scored 26 points, Alyssa Utsby added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina defeated Florida State.

Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 points for the Tar Heels and Anya Poole grabbed 13 rebounds. For Utsby, it was her 12th double-double this season.