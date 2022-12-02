South Carolina DB Cam Smith declares for NFL draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is leaving the 20th-ranked Gamecocks for the NFL.
“I am eager to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL,” Smith wrote in his post. “But I will always be a Gamecock.”
Smith was part of a secondary that limited consecutive top-10 opponents in Tennessee (63-38) and Clemson (31-30) to close the regular season.
Smith’s picture on his Twitter post showed him holding the Palmetto Bowl Trophy and smoking a victory cigar after defeating the rival Tigers last week.
Smith finished the season with 27 tackles and an interception.
