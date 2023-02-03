South Carolina faces Arkansas, seeks to break 6-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina heads into the matchup with Arkansas after losing six in a row. The Gamecocks are 6-5 in home games. South Carolina gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Razorbacks have gone 4-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.0.

The Gamecocks and Razorbacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Advertisement

Makhi Mitchell is averaging 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article