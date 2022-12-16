South Carolina faces East Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (7-4) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks play the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 5-5 in non-conference play. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 2.8.

The Pirates have a 7-4 record against non-conference oppponents. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.4 points for South Carolina.

Javon Small is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 18.1 points and 5.7 assists. Brandon Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

