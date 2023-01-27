South Carolina faces Georgia after Jackson's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 81-60 loss to the Florida Gators. The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Georgia scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-6 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Gray averaging 2.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Jackson is averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

