South Carolina faces South Carolina Upstate, aims to halt 3-game slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -13; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina heads into the matchup against South Carolina Upstate as losers of three in a row. The Gamecocks are 2-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Chico Carter Jr. shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 0-3 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is fourth in the Big South shooting 37.6% from deep. Justin Bailey leads the Spartans shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Carter is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for South Carolina.

Jordan Gainey is averaging 14.4 points for the Spartans. Bailey is averaging 11 points for South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

