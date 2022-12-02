South Carolina Gamecocks play the Georgetown Hoyas Saturday

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-4)
The Gamecocks are 0-1 in road games. South Carolina has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 15.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Georgetown.
Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 rebounds for South Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.