South Carolina Gamecocks square off against the East Carolina Pirates

East Carolina Pirates (7-4) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5)
The Pirates have a 7-4 record against non-conference oppponents. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Hayden Brown is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% for South Carolina.
Javon Small is averaging 18.1 points and 5.7 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for East Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.