The NCAA initially denied Brooks’ request. He and South Carolina appealed and the waiver came through Wednesday. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced Brooks’ status on social media.
Brooks, from Harrisburg, North Carolina, is expected to be on the field when the Gamecocks (2-2 Southeastern Conference) play at defending national champion LSU (1-2) on Saturday night.
He caught 52 passes for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons at Wingate.
