South Carolina hosts Adams and George Washington

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) at George Washington Colonials (4-2) Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -2.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Brendan Adams scored 25 points in George Washington’s 75-54 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats. The Colonials have gone 4-1 in home games. George Washington scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Gamecocks play their first true road game after going 3-3 to start the season. South Carolina gives up 70.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Adams is averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 54.0% for George Washington.

Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 13.8 points for South Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

