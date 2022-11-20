South Carolina hosts Furman after Carter's 26-point performance

Furman Paladins (2-2) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)
South Carolina went 12-4 at home last season while going 18-13 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free throw line and 20.4 from deep.
Furman finished 22-12 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Paladins averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 10.3 on free throws and 35.4 from 3-point range.
