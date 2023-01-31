South Carolina hosts Smith and Mississippi State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-8, 1-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -9.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays the South Carolina Gamecocks after Tolu Smith scored 27 points in Mississippi State’s 81-74 overtime victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Gamecocks are 6-4 in home games. South Carolina has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 in SEC play. Mississippi State is eighth in college basketball allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Advertisement

Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article