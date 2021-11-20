White had just three yards rushing at that point. But the Gamecocks (6-5, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) scored touchdowns on their next two drives with White running for 37 yards and popping uncovered out of the backfield for a 28-yard TD on a 4th-and-3 that turned the momentum of the game around.
South Carolina’s third starting quarterback of the season Jason Brown went 10-of-15 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns, overcoming a bad throw that was easily picked off in the end zone in the first quarter.
Auburn (6-5, 3-4) lost its third game in a row even though Tank Bigsby ran for a season best 164 yards on 22 carries.
LSU transfer T.J. Finley made his first start for his new team, going 17-for-32 passing for 188 yards after Bo Nix was lost for the season with a broken ankle.
Auburn appeared to have one last chance, but a review of several minutes determined a South Carolina punt barley brushed Jaylon Simpson’s leg with 2:11 to go and the Gamecocks ran the clock out.
Auburn saw a 28-3 lead disappea r last week against Mississippi State.
South Carolina made a bowl last season with a 2-8 record, but it was canceled because of COVID-19.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: It was a game of missed opportunities for Auburn. South Carolina’s second touchdown came on a short field after Finley couldn’t complete a long pass up the middle on 4th-and-1. Late in the third quarter, a Finley pass converted a 4th-and-16, but new kicker Ben Patton missed a 25-yard field goal. Patton took over for Anders Carlson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week on an onside kick.
South Carolina: Making it to a bowl is a good accomplishment for new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, who took over a team that had lost 13 of its past 16 games before Beamer took over. The Gamecocks beat the Tigers in back-to-back years after going 0-8 against Auburn since joining the SEC in 1992.
UP NEXT
Auburn: The Tigers host Alabama next Saturday for the Iron Bowl. Auburn has won the last two in the rivalry at home — two of the five losses the Crimson Tide have suffered since 2017.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks host rival Clemson, which has a six game winning streak in the in-state series. The COVID-19 pandemic meant the teams didn’t play in 2020 for the first time in 112 years.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25