South Carolina starting PG Fletcher out for SEC title game

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina starting point guard Kierra Fletcher will miss the SEC Tournament championship after hurting her left ankle.
However, on Sunday, Fletcher arrived with a boot on her left foot and the team announced she would miss the contest.
Fletcher has averaged 4.6 points a game this fall. She’s fourth on the team with 60 assists.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25