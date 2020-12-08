South Carolina wrapped up its season with six straight defeats to finish 2-8.
Jones had a team-high 97 tackles in 2019 and followed that up with 86 stops this season.
Jones thanked teammates, coaches and South Carolina fans for his three seasons with the program.
“As a kid, I always dreamed of how it would be to play in the NFL,” Jones said.
South Carolina hired Shane Beamer to take over for Muschamp this past Sunday.
