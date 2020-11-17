The Gamecocks (2-5) face Missouri (2-3) on Saturday night.
Mukuamu is a 6-foot-4, 205 pound junior who was an all-Southeastern Conference second-team selection in 2019. He and Horn shared the team lead with two interceptions each.
Horn announced his decision to opt out Monday.
Bobo, the first-year offensive coordinator, was named to take over for Muschamp. Bobo said that defensive line starters Aaron Sterling and Brad Johnson are out for the year with injuries.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.