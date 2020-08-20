Lloyd is a 5-foot-9, 210 pound running back from Wilmington, Delaware. He was considered the country’s fourth-best tailback prospect by Rivals and the fifth best by 247 Sports.
Lloyd had enrolled in the spring and was expected to play a big role in the backfield, where last year’s leading rushers in Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle were both seniors last season.
There is no date set for Lloyd’s surgery.
