Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Sunday that Cook was dismissed and that was “all I’m going to say about that.”
Cook is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound redshirt junior from Miami who sat out last season after transferring from Southern California.
Cook made one tackle this season against Charleston Southern. He has not played in any of South Carolina’s other six games.
