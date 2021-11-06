Florida: A Gamecocks win has meant bad things for Gator coaches in the past. In 2014, Florida parted ways with Will Muschamp after a 23-20 overtime loss to South Carolina. Three years later, coach Jim McIElwain had just been dismissed the week before South Carolina’s 28-20 victory. Florida hadn’t lost three straight under Dan Mullen, who already faced fan unrest for losing three of four coming in.