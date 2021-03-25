Before that, Madlock was at Mississippi as an assistant for three seasons and then served as interim head coach in 2017-18.
Madlock takes over for Murray Garvin, whose contract was not renewed after eight-plus seasons. The Bulldogs play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and went 1-17 this past season.
Madlock said he was excited to join the Bulldogs and start working to turn around the program.
