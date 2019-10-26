Nick completed 7 of 9 passes for 61 yards and carried it 17 times for 88 yards for South Carolina State (5-2, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Coach Buddy Pough extended his school record with his 130th victory.
Akevious Williams was 12-of-27 passing for 262 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Bethune-Cookman (6-2, 4-1). Darryl Powell Jr. capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown catch with 1:21 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats were held to 59 yards rushing on 39 carries.
