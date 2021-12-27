The only major movement in the poll came with Iowa dropping six spots to No. 21 after losing 74-73 at home to IUPUI. Iowa has lost two of its last three games, including one to rival Iowa State. The Hawkeyes will look to get back on track on Sunday against Illinois. Iowa, which started the season at No. 9, saw its game on Thursday against Penn State get scrapped because of COVID-19 issues within the Lady Lions’ program.