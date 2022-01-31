Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko needs one win to reach 600 in his career. FGCU routed its two conference opponents last week and is 19-1 this season with the lone loss coming against Princeton. The Eagles have done it lately without star Kierstan Bell, who had surgery last week to repair a partially torn meniscus in her knee. They hope to have her back in March. Bell, who’s averaging 23.4 points, has already said she will enter the WNBA draft this year.