South Carolina starter Saxton says she's returning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina starter Victaria Saxton said she’s returning for a final season with the national champion Gamecocks.
With Saxton’s decision, South Carolina will have four of its five starters back next year as it tries for a second straight national title and third since 2017.
Point guard Destanni Henderson, who had a career-high 26 points in South Carolina’s 64-49 win over UConn on Sunday night, is the only starter who won’t be back next season.
