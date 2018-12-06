ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Ozante Fields and Damni Applewhite both recorded double-doubles as South Carolina State got off to a fast start and eased to a 90-69 victory over NAIA’s Voorhees to halt an eight-game losing skid on Thursday night.

Fields was almost perfect, making 7 of 7 field-goal attempts and 5 of 6 free throws for 19 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Applewhite contributed 16 points with 11 rebounds. Aramani Hill added 12 points, Janai Raynor-Powell chipped in 11 and Rayshawn Neal had 10 points for South Carolina State (2-8). The Bulldogs won the rebound battle 48-27 and made 16 more free throws than Voorhees.

South Carolina State raced out to a 47-25 lead by halftime and was up 62-33 with 14:24 remaining in the second half.

Javari Albergottie was 7 of 18 from beyond the arc to total 21 points for Voorhees. Alex Brooks added 18.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.