South Carolina State faces Maryland-Eastern Shore on 10-game road slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-20, 2-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-10, 6-3 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will look to break its 10-game road skid when the Bulldogs face Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Hawks are 9-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fifth in the MEAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Ahamadou Fofana averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-7 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Davion Everett averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fofana is averaging six points for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Everett is averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rahsaan Edwards is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

