South Carolina State faces Samford, aims to end 4-game skid

Samford Bulldogs (6-5) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -12; over/under is 157 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup against Samford after losing four in a row. The South Carolina State Bulldogs have gone 0-1 in home games. South Carolina State gives up 87.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.7 points per game.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 1-3 away from home. Samford has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is averaging 9.4 points for the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Lesown Hallums is averaging 9.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Ques Glover is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Samford Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: South Carolina State Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

