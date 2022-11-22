South Carolina State faces Wake Forest on 5-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State looks to end its five-game skid with a victory over Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are 3-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is seventh in the ACC with 12.6 assists per game led by Tyree Appleby averaging 5.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-5 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Daivien Williamson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.7% for Wake Forest.

Rakeim Gary is averaging 9.6 points for the Bulldogs. Lesown Hallums is averaging 9.2 points for South Carolina State.

