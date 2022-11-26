South Carolina State faces Western Kentucky on 6-game losing streak

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1)
The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. South Carolina State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Frampton is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Western Kentucky.
Lesown Hallums is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.0 points and 2.8 rebounds for South Carolina State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.