South Carolina State hosts Gainey and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4)
The Bulldogs are 1-9 on the road. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 27.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gainey is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 9.8 points for South Carolina Upstate.
Lesown Hallums is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.7 points for South Carolina State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.