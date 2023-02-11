South Carolina State hosts Sessoms and Coppin State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (6-18, 1-6 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-20, 0-7 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -2.5; over/under is 163.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 71-66 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in home games. South Carolina State gives up 85.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-6 in conference games. Coppin State has a 3-15 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rahsaan Edwards is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Sessoms averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 78.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

