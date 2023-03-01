South Carolina State hosts Wright and North Carolina Central

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (16-11, 9-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-24, 2-11 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Justin Wright scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 76-75 overtime win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 on their home court. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Rakeim Gary averaging 2.6.

The Eagles are 9-4 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary is averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Kris Monroe is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Wright is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

