Bristol tied the game at 84-84 with :21 second left when he hit the first of two free throws.
Riley hit 11 of 17 from the field coming off the bench and led South Carolina State (7-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with 24 points. Applewhite scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Sellers and Etienne each added 14 points and Sellers dished eight assists.
Charles Williams scored 34 points to lead Howard (2-16, 0-4). Zion Cousins added 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Bristol and Kyle Foster each contributed 10 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.