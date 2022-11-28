South Carolina State visits East Carolina after Hallums' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at East Carolina Pirates (5-2) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Lesown Hallums scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 90-64 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Pirates have gone 3-0 in home games. East Carolina has a 5-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road. South Carolina State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 51.0% for East Carolina.

Hallums is shooting 46.4% and averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.0 points for South Carolina State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article